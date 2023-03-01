Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Steal One In Overtime Vs. Flames

On a night when the Bruins were far from firing on all cylinders, they managed to steal an overtime win against the Calgary Flames.

The B’s were up early thanks to two first-period goals from newly acquired defenseman, Dmitry Orlov. Orlov is stepping comfortably into his new role as he logged five points in his first three games with the Bruins.

The difference maker was Linus Ullmark. The 6-foot-4 goaltender had a career-high 54 saves on the night. It was a standout performance for the Vezina Trophy favorite, and the timing was crucial in a game full of turnovers and mistakes from his teammates.

After Pavel Zacha scored on a feed from Orlov in the third period, regulation ended with the game tied at three a piece.

Just when it looked like this one was going to be decided by a shootout, Brad Marchand broke the puck out of the Bruins’ end off of a faceoff and found Patrice Bergeron in front of the net. The Bruins captain made an extra pass for Charlie McAvoy who found the back of the net with 4.3 seconds left in the extra frame.

The Bruins head back to Boston where they square off with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Catch all the action live on NESN.