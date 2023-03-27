NFL Rumors: Safety Joins Patriots Rival After Meeting With New England

Taylor Rapp left Foxboro without a deal earlier this month, but the Patriots will end up seeing plenty of the safety in the 2023 NFL season.

New England reportedly hosted Rapp for a free-agent visit at the start of the new league year. A follow-up report claimed the Patriots were having “ongoing” discussions with the 25-year-old, who could have helped New England shore up its safety group.

A deal never materialized, and Rapp instead will take his talents to a Patriots rival. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday reported the 2019 second-round pick is set to sign a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots’ interest in Rapp might have diminished upon working things out with Jalen Mills. Mills reportedly was going to be released by New England, but the sides ended up coming to terms on a new deal for the upcoming campaign. The veteran defensive back reportedly will transition to safety in 2023 after playing cornerback in his first two seasons with the Patriots.

With Rapp on board, the Bills are poised to boast a pretty strong safety group this season. Buffalo, the AFC East champion in each of the last three seasons, was able to retain longtime team leader Jordan Poyer on a two-year deal.