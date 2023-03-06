Jackson Mahomes Caught On Video Allegedly Assaulting Restaurant Owner

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, has created more bad publicity for the Mahomes family and found himself in trouble with the legal system.

Jackson Mahomes has been accused of forcibly kissing a female owner of a Kansas City-area restaurant in her office last month, as alleged by the owner, Aspen Vaughn, and reported by The Kansas City Star. Police are investigating the assault allegations brought forward by Vaughn.

Security footage released by the media outlet appears to show the 22-year-old kissing Vaughn twice after grabbing her by the neck and head.

Vaughn told Jackson Mahomes his actions were “disgusting,” per The Star.

In a separate indicate at the same restaurant, he also is accused of assaulting a teenage waiter and shoving the waiter multiple times. The younger Mahomes reportedly prevented the waiter from entering Vaughn’s office.

A lawyer for Jackson Mahomes denied the allegations, telling The Star his client “has done nothing wrong.”