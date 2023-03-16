Jason McCourty Breaks News On Patriots Free Agency Signing

The Patriots on Thursday agreed to re-sign another one of their internal free agents, according to a reporter from NFL Media.

Which reporter, you ask? Well, it’s not Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero or Mike Giardi. And it’s not Judy Battista, Pete Schrager, Taylor Bisciotti or Mike Garafolo.

Nope. It’s… Jason McCourty.

The former New England defensive back reported that the Patriots re-signed long snapper Joe Cardona, who is the franchise’s second-longest tenured player behind Matthew Slater. the 30-year-old Cardona missed the final three games of the 2022 season due to an ankle injury.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms to bring back LS Joe Cardona for his 9th season with the team. A leader in the locker room and 2nd longest tenured player behind Matthew Slater. — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 16, 2023

Prior to suffering his injury, Cardona appeared in 127 consecutive games. He’s been with the Patriots since joining New England as a fifth-round pick in 2015.

The move ensures New England will retain at least one-third of its specialist trio. The Patriots recently released punter Jake Bailey but still have kicker Nick Folk under contract for one more season.