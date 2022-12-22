Patriots’ Joe Cardona Reportedly Out For Season; Here’s His Replacement

“(Addington is) getting acclimated,” head coach Bill Belichick said after Thursday’s practice. “It’s timing and acclimation to punt and field goal protection. Obviously in punt protection, there’s a lot more to it. But calls, blocking assignments, coverage responsibilities and so forth.”

Expect the Patriots to either sign Addington to their 53-man roster or elevate him from the P-squad in the coming days, setting him up to make his NFL debut Saturday against Cincinnati. He’ll be the first Patriots long snapper other than Cardona to play in a regular-season or postseason game since Danny Aiken in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks.

Belichick said having to change snappers this late in the season is “not ideal” but that the Patriots’ personnel department always stays prepared for these types of situations. He referenced how New England signed Conor McDermott off the New York Jets’ practice squad last month when injuries depleted their offensive tackle depth.

“We wouldn’t go into the year saying, ‘We hope this is what happens,’ ” Belichick said. “But when it happens, that’s why your personnel department always has who your next-up players are at every position. If you have to go to those players, like Conor McDermott or whoever, then you go to them and try to get them ready. Or if they’re on your practice squad, you already have them in your system, then great. If you don’t, then you have to go out and get them.

“It’s hard to carry back-ups or depth at every single position across your team. You do the best you can. But you have to make decisions on who they are based on their skill, and the position depth that you have there, or don’t have. That can change pretty quickly. But yeah, you have to bring somebody in.

“I would just say there’s a lot more to bringing in an offensive lineman and him learning the offensive line system than there is a long snapper learning the snapper system. Not diminishing that there isn’t a degree of timing and execution in both of them. There is. But every team in the league has to go through that, so it is what it is. It’s the National Football League. “

Cardona is the second Patriots specialist to miss time due to injury this season. The first, punter Jake Bailey, returned to practice this week and could come off injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s game after sitting out the last five with a back ailment.

The Patriots also ruled out wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin).