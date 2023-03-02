Jayson Tatum Believes This Celtics Teammate Is ‘Ultimate Team Guy’

Jayson Tatum wasn’t the only Celtics player who showed out Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Tatum (41 points) did the heavy lifting in Boston’s first win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on the season, but Al Horford provided the C’s with a salient showing as well. The veteran forward poured in 23 points on the strength of a 6-for-8 clip from 3-point range and pulled down 11 rebounds in Boston’s 117-113 triumph.

Horford is one of the Celtics’ most important players, but his impact on the reigning Eastern Conference champions often goes without proper recognition. Tatum made sure to give the 16th-year pro his flowers after Wednesday’s game.

“The ultimate team guy, does whatever it takes for us to be better as a team,” Tatum told reporters, per MassLive. “He puts in the work. Al is in the gym every day, off days lifting, working on his game, working on his body, making sure he’s fresh. Guys notice that and it’s a domino effect. He brings that sense of maturity and just levelness to the team.”

Horford, Tatum and the rest of the Celtics will try to keep it rolling Friday when they host the division-rival Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.