Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals His Opinion Of ‘Tuck Rule’ Game

During a tour of Allegiant Stadium, newly signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo marveled about his new home.

“It?s really cool, really cool,” Garoppolo said via a video posted on the Raiders’ Twitter page. “It?s different; I like that.”

As the former Patriot walked around the stadium he came across a painting of the infamous ‘Tuck Rule‘ game between the Patriots and Raiders at Foxboro Stadium in 2009, and he was frank about the play.

“It was a fumble,” Garoppolo said. “It was a fumble. Wow.”

Garoppolo said he is looking forward to the fans in Las Vegas

“I’ve played for some good fans in the past, but I’ve heard Raider Nation is different,” Garoppolo said directly to the fans. “I’m looking forward to seeing you guys, hearing you guys, and just feeling you on the field.”

The two-time Super Bowl Champion is looking forward to the next chapter in his football career.