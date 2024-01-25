The NFL head coaching market isn’t looking too hot for Bill Belichick this offseason, and after the Atlanta Falcons named Raheem Morris their newest head coach on Thursday, the options took a mega slim turn — for the worse?

Belichick cemented his legacy after helping turn a title-less New England Patriots team into a six-Super Bowl-winning dynasty throughout 24 seasons. However, in Belichick’s final year in Foxborough, the Patriots became a laughingstock, playing for draft positioning amid an AFC-worst 4-13 run.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, in search of brighter days, elected to part ways with Belichick, sending the 71-year-old straight to free agency — along with a piling list of veteran head coaches (Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels, Ron Rivera, Arthur Smith and others). Oddly enough, that led Belichick to undergo two interviews with the Falcons — who bowed to New England in historically bad fashion in Super Bowl LI — which has still left Belichick unemployed.

Shockingly, Belichick’s market presumably hasn’t fared well, and it doesn’t look like that’s gonna change anytime soon.

Story continues below advertisement

The Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks are the only remaining organizations left with head-coaching vacancies, but even they’re not viewed as promising job leads for Belichick. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday that Belichick is a “long shot” candidate for the Commanders and Seahawk, noting that some change in direction is required for that to change.

Belichick has yet to be interviewed by any other team but the Falcons at this point, meaning the possibility of sitting out the 2024-25 season is looming.

Is Belichick suffering the consequences of the post-Tom Brady era? Perhaps.

After New England allowed Brady to walk away from Gillette Stadium following the 2019-20 season, and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots have failed miserably to keep the train running. The team experimented with former MVP quarterback Cam Newton, and that didn’t work. New England drafted current quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall in the 2021 draft, which looked promising after Jones was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but has since taken a downward spiral.

Story continues below advertisement

The constant switching in coaching staff hires, abandonment of New Englan’s free agency spending philosophy and overall lack of self-awareness all hampered Jones’ development. It also shattered the once-spotless image of the Patriots and their once-unmatched brand, sinking the organization deep below the contention line in just a three-season span.

Belichick could try again next offseason if nothing opens up, which seems to be the move as each day passes.