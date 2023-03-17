Kent State Vs. Indiana Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online, On TV

March Madness continues with first-round action Friday night when 13th-seeded Kent State battles 4th-seeded Indiana at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

The Golden Flashes earned their bid to the NCAA Tournament when they upset top-seeded Toledo 93-78 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament, while the Hoosiers lost 77-72 to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament.

The two teams have faced each other four times in the NCAA Tournament, with Indiana holding the series lead, 3-1.

The Hoosiers enter the matchup as a 4.5-point favorite, with the total set at 140.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch Kent State-Indiana online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 17 at 9:55 p.m. ET.

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS