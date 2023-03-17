Here’s Reason Red Sox Didn’t Wear St. Patrick’s Day Uniforms

The Boston Red Sox saw a tradition fall by the wayside Friday.

Boston, who has worn green St. Patrick’s Day themed uniforms on the holiday each of the last 18 seasons, were not able to wear the specialty jersey’s for their Friday matchup with the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park.

Now, before you go yelling about the abandonment of one of Boston’s sports’ most fun traditions, you should know it wasn’t the Red Sox’s fault.

“While the Red Sox wore green caps in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, they did not wear the customary green jerseys,” Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported Friday. “According to a team spokesperson, Nike no longer produces the green jerseys for teams.”

That’s right, folks. Blame Nike.

Without the ability to wear the green jersey’s, Boston still elected to rock the St. Patrick’s Day themed caps to honor the city’s rich Irish heritage. They didn’t bring much luck, as the Red Sox lost to the Atlanta Braves, 8-0.

Boston now has 364 days to start hand-stitching some green material together for next year if it wants to revive the tradition.