MLB Awards Predictions: 2023 MVP, Cy Young, Rookie Of The Year Picks

The Major League Baseball talent pool is deep. And it’s only getting deeper.

Each year, it seems, new players make a splash, giving MLB an impressive blend of young stars and established veterans ahead of the 2023 season. Throw in the rule changes announced this offseason, and the upcoming campaign should be fascinating, to say the least.

We recently asked the NESN Digital staff to offer their World Series picks before Opening Day. Fun ensued, of course, but why not take the exercise a step further and predict who will win MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year for the American League and National League in 2023?

So, here are our “expert” picks for each MLB award, along with a breakdown at the bottom.

Mike Cole

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

NL MVP: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

AL Rookie of the Year: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

NL Rookie of the Year: Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals