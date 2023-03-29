In this Article: MLB

MLB Awards Predictions: 2023 MVP, Cy Young, Rookie Of The Year Picks

Who will bring home hardware in the American League and National League?

by

41 minutes ago

The Major League Baseball talent pool is deep. And it’s only getting deeper.

Each year, it seems, new players make a splash, giving MLB an impressive blend of young stars and established veterans ahead of the 2023 season. Throw in the rule changes announced this offseason, and the upcoming campaign should be fascinating, to say the least.

We recently asked the NESN Digital staff to offer their World Series picks before Opening Day. Fun ensued, of course, but why not take the exercise a step further and predict who will win MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year for the American League and National League in 2023?

So, here are our “expert” picks for each MLB award, along with a breakdown at the bottom.

Mike Cole
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
NL MVP: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

AL Rookie of the Year: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Ricky Doyle
AL MVP: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
NL MVP: Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

AL Cy Young: Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays
NL Cy Young: Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins

AL Rookie of the Year: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Miguel Vargas, Los Angeles Dodgers

Greg Dudek
AL MVP: Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners
NL MVP: Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians
NL Cy Young: Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves

AL Rookie of the Year: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Adam London
AL MVP: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
NL MVP: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

AL Cy Young: Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
NL Cy Young: Julio Urías, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Rookie of the Year: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Kodai Senga, New York Mets

Sean McGuire
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
NL MVP: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
NL Cy Young: Justin Verlander, New York Mets

AL Rookie of the Year: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jason Ounpraseuth
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

AL Cy Young: Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays
NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer, New York Mets

AL Rookie of the Year: Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox
NL Rookie of the Year: Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Gio Rivera
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
NL MVP: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians
NL Cy Young: Julio Urías, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Rookie of the Year: Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox
NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Keagan Stiefel
AL MVP: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
NL MVP: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

AL Cy Young: Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
NL Cy Young: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

AL Rookie of the Year: Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox
NL Rookie of the Year: Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Gayle Troiani
AL MVP: Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners
NL MVP: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

AL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

AL Rookie of the Year: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Ben Watanabe
AL MVP: Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros
NL MVP: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

AL Cy Young: Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays
NL Cy Young: Kodai Senga, New York Mets

AL Rookie of the Year: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
NL Rookie of the Year: Kodai Senga, New York Mets

Lauren Willand
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
NL MVP: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

AL Cy Young: Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

AL Rookie of the Year: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

BREAKDOWN
Now that each person’s picks have been revealed, here’s a top-level overview of the responses, by award.

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani (5), Julio Rodríguez (2), Yordan Álvarez, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, José Ramírez
NL MVP: Trea Turner (5), Mookie Betts (2), Juan Soto (2), Ronald Acuña Jr., Manny Machado

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber (2), Alek Manoah (2), Framber Valdez (2), Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom, Kevin Gausman, Tyler Glasnow, Shane McClanahan
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes (2), Julio Urías (2), Sandy Alcantara, Max Fried, Zac Gallen, Kodai Senga, Spencer Strider, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander

AL Rookie of the Year: Anthony Volpe (6), Masataka Yoshida (3), Gunnar Henderson (2)
NL Rookie of the Year: Corbin Carroll (5), Jordan Walker (3), Kodai Senga (2), Miguel Vargas

MLB Awards Predictions: 2023 MVP, Cy Young, Rookie Of The Year Picks
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida
