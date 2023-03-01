This Red Sox Fan Looks Like Patriots Fit In 2023 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — Though he hails from Virginia, Isaiah Moore grew up an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He idolized David Ortiz, even wearing his No. 34 in tee ball. Moore still has fond memories of Ortiz’s iconic grand slam in the 2013 American League Championship Series.

Now, as the North Carolina State linebacker prepares to embark on an NFL career, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him playing his home games a short drive away from Fenway Park.

Moore played for the New England Patriots’ coaching staff at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, and he reportedly made a stellar impression at that pre-draft prospect showcase. After Moore registered a third-down pass breakup for the West Team, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said New England’s coaches “couldn’t stop raving” about the 6-foot-2, 234-pound ‘backer.

“Isaiah Moore has been one of the stars of the week,” Brooks said on the Shrine Bowl broadcast. “… All week, it was about the leadership, the communication, how he took command of the huddle. He came away with rave reviews for his work this week.”

The Patriots traditionally have gravitated toward smart, experienced players with strong leadership qualities, and Moore checks both of those boxes. He was a five-year starter and three-year captain for the Wolfpack — a rarity in college football — who piled up 341 career tackles and 43 1/2 tackles for loss.

Speaking Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Moore said he also had a positive experience at the Shrine Bowl, feeling like he was able to develop a connection with New England’s defensive coaches.

“I think I had a great week out there with them,” he said. “They gave me the green dot. I was calling defense for them out there, and I built relationships out there with them. Just talking to them, I think I was able to connect with them on a good level.”