NFL Rumors: Latest Update On Contract Talks Between Jakobi Meyers, Patriots

It sounds like Jakobi Meyers and the Patriots are on the verge of parting ways.

Meyers previously expressed a desire to keep playing in New England, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019. But the 26-year-old is making his first foray into NFL free agency at the perfect time, as he headlines a mediocre group of wide receivers available on the open market.

As such, Meyers could be in line for a lucrative contract that arguably exceeds his value. That kind of deal probably wouldn’t come from the Patriots, who apparently haven’t made much headway with their best wideout of the past few seasons.

“The Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers could end up getting the biggest contract among a very thin group of free agent wide receivers,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in a column published Sunday. “He has talked to the Patriots about a new deal, but they haven’t made very much progress, and it sounds like Meyers will hit the market when it officially opens March 15. He caught 67 passes for 804 yards and six TDs in 2022.”

Graziano’s report casts a bleak outlook on the Patriots’ pass-catching group for the 2023 season. Meyers was productive for Mac Jones and company the last two seasons, but he’s not a legitimate No. 1 wideout. A few of those above-average receivers might be available for trade this offseason, but New England reportedly is unlikely to swing a blockbuster for a player like DeAndre Hopkins.

The 2023 campaign figures to be a highly influential season for the Patriots, as it could deliver a definitive verdict on Jones. A legitimate play-caller should help Jones’ case, but he very well could be working with the worst supporting cast of his career to date.