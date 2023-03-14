What Jakobi Meyers Said About Leaving Patriots To Join Raiders

Jakobi Meyers is heading West, and he sounds quite happy about it.

The veteran receiver agreed to sign a three-year, $33 million contract ($21 million guaranteed) with the Raiders, according to multiple Tuesday morning reports. The move will reunite Meyers with Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels, who coached him for three seasons in New England.

Meyers spoke with NFL reporter Josina Anderson shortly after the news broke.

“It’s hard to turn down Las Vegas,” the 26-year-old told Anderson. “When you look at their offense, when you look at their coaches. They wanted me, I wanted them. Unfortunately it didn’t work out with the Patriots. I put a lot (of) effort in my time there. I appreciate them, but God works in mysterious ways. I’m blessed.”

Meyers will catch passes from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who on Monday reportedly agreed to his own deal with the Raiders. The Patriots are scheduled to visit Las Vegas sometime next season.

Undrafted in 2019, Meyers developed into New England’s best all-around receiver over the last two seasons. Highly respected by teammates and coaches, the North Carolina State product was an emerging leader in the locker room.

The departure of Meyers creates a glaring hole in the Patriots’ receiving corps. He led New England in receiving yards each of the last three campaigns, including in 2022 when he racked up 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns.