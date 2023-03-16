NFL Free Agency: Updated Top 10 Remaining FAs by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With NFL Free Agency and some big names off the board, plenty of talented difference-makers are still available to help improve a team’s roster.

With that, let’s dive into the top ten remaining available players in NFL Free Agency.

1. Lamar Jackson (QB)

There will be some questions about his name being on this list because of semantics, but Lamar Jackson is free to talk to other teams and sign a contract. Even though the Baltimore Ravens will still be able to match any deal Jackson signs, he can still go about the free-agent process. It will be a big storyline to follow during the NFL’s offseason. The opening days didn’t see many noteworthy headlines from Jackson and his camp, meaning this could be a process that takes some time.

2. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S)

There’s undoubtedly chatter that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson won’t get a major payday because of his size, but there’s no doubt that he has the versatility needed to be a top safety in the league. As arguably the top defensive player remaining on the board, Gardner-Johnson can still call the shots and cash in on a big payday.

3. Bobby Wagner (LB)

Things didn’t work out for Bobby Wagner and the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, but he still was a difference-maker and should continue being that for whatever team lands him. His age might be a concern at 33, but he’s still been impactful. Wagner can afford to be patient, especially with the frequency that we saw linebackers head off the board as free agency opened. His experience can really pay dividends for a contending team, knowing that he still has the desire to win.

4. Frank Clark (Edge)

It was a peculiar season for Frank Clark with the Kansas City Chiefs. The edge rusher was a big part of the team’s Super Bowl run but was relatively quiet during the regular season. In saying that, there aren’t many of his caliber remaining in free agency, and he should get the benefit of the doubt because of that. It’s still fair to wonder how much faith front offices have in this 29-year-old.

5. Adam Thielen (WR)

The former Minnesota Vikings wideout was a cap causality in the offseason. He dealt with injuries in 2022, but was still productive, just not at the level Minnesota needed him to be to justify his contract. He’s no longer an alpha wide receiver but can fit nicely as a number two or three on a quality team. Thielen recently visited the Carolina Panthers.

6. Isaiah Wynn (OT)

It was a down season for Isaiah Wynn with the New England Patriots in 2022. Still, a change of scenery could be a difference-maker for a player that was headed in a much more positive direction entering last year. Offensive linemen have come off the board at a high rate, meaning Wynn should still have a fair share of suitors with his talent level.

7. Isaac Seumalo (G)

Playing on one of the top offensive lines in the NFL should give Isaac Seumalo some street cred after his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old out of Oregon State has the potential to come in and challenge for a starting role.

8. Dalton Schultz (TE)

Dalton Schultz, one of the best skill position players available, has proven to be a productive tight end for the Dallas Cowboys over the past three seasons. Will a change of scenery hurt the player, or can he continue being one of the league’s best receiving tight ends?

9. Rock-Ya Sin (CB)

Rock-Ya Sin wasn’t the priority in the market to upgrade a team’s secondary, but he still has value in being a depth addition to a squad looking to shore up the position.

10. Yannick Ngakoue (DE)

There’s still a strong need for pass rushers like Yannick Ngakoue, who can make a difference as an edge rusher for whichever franchise he ends up with. The former Indianapolis Colt has combined for 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons.