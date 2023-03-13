Patriots Rumors: Full Details On Jonathan Jones’ New Contract

We now know the particulars of Jonathan Jones’ new Patriots contract.

The cornerback’s deal, which was reported just minutes after the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period Monday, is worth $19 million over two years, plus an additional $500,000 in available incentives per season, according to multiple reports.

Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports shared the full details of Jones’ contract, which includes a $7.5 million signing bonus and $13 million guaranteed. His base salary for the upcoming season is just $1.5 million.

#Patriots CB Jonathan Jones' contract, per source:



2024: $8M — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 13, 2023

Jones was willing to take a hometown discount to stay in New England, as NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reportedly he could have earned “a fair amount more” money on the open market. But this deal still represents a raise for the 29-year-old, whose last Patriots pact was worth $21 million over three years.

It’s a manageable one for New England, as well. Once the rest of this year’s free agent cornerbacks sign, Jones’ average annual value likely will rank somewhere between 20th and 25th for his position group. Others playing on deals with AAVs in the $10 million range include Washington’s Kendall Fuller, Jacksonville’s Darious Williams and ex-Patriots star Stephon Gilmore, who signed with Indianapolis for two years, $20 million last offseason.

Jones’ salary cap hit will be roughly $6.7 million in 2023 before rising to $13.25 million in 2024, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.