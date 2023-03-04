What Reported Brian Hoyer Release Means For Patriots Salary Cap

Brian Hoyer’s time in New England has come to an end — again.

The Patriots plan to release the veteran quarterback by the time NFL free agency starts on March 15, SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan reported Saturday morning. Hoyer, who’ll turn 38 in October, signed a two-year contract extension last March.

The move initially will create just under $300,000 in salary cap savings for New England. However, when all is said and done, Hoyer’s release likely will result in the Patriots losing some cap space.

Hoyer has enjoyed three stints in New England during his 14-year career, including spending the last three seasons as one of the Patriots’ backup quarterbacks.

He appeared in one game in 2022, a spot start against the Green Bay Packers while filling in for an injured Mac Jones. But Hoyer suffered a concussion early in the game, thrusting rookie Bailey Zappe into a role that he largely succeeded in for about a month.