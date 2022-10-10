Rise Of Bailey Zappe Means More For Brian Hoyer Than Mac Jones

Mac Jones, not Bailey Zappe, will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback once he’s healthy. There shouldn’t be any debate about that, despite an apparent outbreak of the “Zappe Fever” (BZ.4 Variant, anyone?).
But Brian Hoyer’s job? That might be a different story.
Zappe did everything asked of him and more in New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rookie fourth-rounder was poised, decisive and accurate in his first NFL start, which came against the NFL’s worst defense. Zappe’s performance was a continuation of what he showed after taking over for Hoyer in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Hoyer was placed on injured reserve last week due to a concussion and will miss at least the next three games. But it’s fair to wonder whether there will be a place for the veteran once he’s ready to return.
New England justifiably entered the season with three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster and Hoyer serving as Jones’ top backup. Hoyer was the more proven and experienced quarterback, and Zappe did nothing during the summer to indicate he was ready to play in a real NFL game. Given that Zappe was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots weren’t about to release the Western Kentucky product after training camp and subject him to waivers.
So, they began the campaign with Jones and Hoyer as their top quarterbacks with Zappe slotted for scout-team duty. The situation would be revisited next summer, with Zappe in a position to prove just how much he learned over his first year in the NFL — for better or for worse.
Much has changed since then, however.
While Hoyer probably remains the better backup option, the once-wide gap is shrinking by the day. At this point, it might be small enough for the Patriots to rip the proverbial Band-Aid and roll with a Jones-Zappe tandem once the dust settles.
What that would mean for Hoyer is anyone’s guess.
New England could release the 36-year-old with the hope of bringing him back to the practice squad for emergency depth. Garrett Gilbert currently is the only quarterback on the Patriots practice squad. The Patriots also could keep Jones, Zappe and Hoyer all on the 53-man roster, as there would be inherent risk in continuing to roll the dice with a rookie quarterback who threw hospital balls and interceptions throughout training camp and the preseason.
But you also could argue for New England allocating that roster spot for depth at another position. Do the Patriots really need to use a roster spot on an aging quarterback if Zappe has surpassed him as the top backup?
Ultimately, those kinds of decisions won’t be made for a few more weeks, and this Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns could change the calculus. A disastrous performance from Zappe wouldn’t shock anyone who watched him this summer. We also have no idea who will start at quarterback for the Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium.
But, at this point, Zappe has made a compelling case for facilitating the end of the Brian Hoyer era.