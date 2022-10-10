Rise Of Bailey Zappe Means More For Brian Hoyer Than Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones, not Bailey Zappe, will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback once he’s healthy. There shouldn’t be any debate about that, despite an apparent outbreak of the “Zappe Fever” (BZ.4 Variant, anyone?).

But Brian Hoyer’s job? That might be a different story.

Zappe did everything asked of him and more in New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rookie fourth-rounder was poised, decisive and accurate in his first NFL start, which came against the NFL’s worst defense. Zappe’s performance was a continuation of what he showed after taking over for Hoyer in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Hoyer was placed on injured reserve last week due to a concussion and will miss at least the next three games. But it’s fair to wonder whether there will be a place for the veteran once he’s ready to return.

New England justifiably entered the season with three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster and Hoyer serving as Jones’ top backup. Hoyer was the more proven and experienced quarterback, and Zappe did nothing during the summer to indicate he was ready to play in a real NFL game. Given that Zappe was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots weren’t about to release the Western Kentucky product after training camp and subject him to waivers.

So, they began the campaign with Jones and Hoyer as their top quarterbacks with Zappe slotted for scout-team duty. The situation would be revisited next summer, with Zappe in a position to prove just how much he learned over his first year in the NFL — for better or for worse.

Much has changed since then, however.