Quarterback-Needy Team Confirms Interest In Free Agent Jimmy Garoppolo

We know of at least one team that will be kicking the tires on Jimmy Garoppolo when the NFL opens its legal tampering period next week.

Bobby Slowik, who was hired as the Texans’ new offensive coordinator last month, confirmed Houston’s interest in Garoppolo while speaking with the media at the team facility Wednesday.

“We have a process everything we go through. Jimmy is obviously part of that process,” Slowik told reporters, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “He’s going to be a free agent. We have conversations. Nick (Caserio) and DeMeco (Ryans) lay out a plan. We’ll see where that takes us.”

Slowik might be partial to Garoppolo during the Texans’ quarterback search. The 35-year-old joined San Francisco’s coaching staff the same year Jimmy G arrived in the Bay Area and worked on the 49ers’ passing game the last two seasons.

And Slowik only would be one familiar face for Garoppolo among folks of status in Houston. The Texans gave Ryans his first head-coaching opportunity after the former linebacker spent six seasons on Kyle Shanahan’s staff and Caserio was a part of the New England Patriots group that drafted Garoppolo in the second round in 2014.

Given these ties, it’s no surprise the Texans are the reported frontrunner to land Garoppolo’s services.