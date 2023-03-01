Robert Williams III Has New Nickname For Celtics Teammate

The Boston Celtics have reached the “coming up with new nicknames and waiting around for the playoffs” portion of their season.

Boston entered its Wednesday matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 44-18, just percentage points behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The C’s have been far from perfect lately, but it seems as though we know everything about them that we’re going to before the games really start to count.

So, while we wait for that, it appears now is the time for some team bonding down the stretch. At the forefront of that bonding? Robert Williams III and Sam Hauser.

“Sam’s new nickname is ‘Tax ‘Em,’ ” Williams III said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “Whenever he shoots a three I say ‘Tax ‘Em’ because Uncle Same. You know, taxing ’em. I’m trying to get it to stick a little bit.”

You heard the man. Williams III wants you to help Hauser’s new nickname stick as the Celtics head into the postseason.

Boston is hoping Hauser can stick in the lineup, as they’ve adopted the mentality of living and dying by the three. An off shooting night, like the one they had in Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks, can be devastating. On the flip side, they’ve also had night where they’ve made 26 shots from beyond-the-arc on nearly 50% shooting.

Hauser could be the key in helping the Celtics become less streak from three, as he’s recently broken out of a slump of his own. The 25-year-old is back over 40% shooting from three-point range this season, and had a five-game stretch to start February where he surpassed the double-digit scoring mark.