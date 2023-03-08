St. John’s Vs. Butler Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV

The St. John’s Red Storm and Butler Bulldogs will kick off the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Storm are the eighth seed in the tournament after going 17-14 in the regular season. The No. 9 Bulldogs enter the first-round contest after going 14-17 overall and 6-14 in conference play. The two teams split their regular-season series with each winning at home.

St. John’s is a 5.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 142.5. The winner will advance to play the top-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles in the quarterfinal round Thursday at noon ET.

Here’s how to watch the Red Storm-Bulldogs contest online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FS1