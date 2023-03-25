Tempers Flare Seconds After Puck Drop In Bruins-Lightning

BOSTON — It didn’t take long for things to get spicy between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before the puck even dropped Saturday afternoon at TD Garden, Garnet Hathaway and Pat Maroon were seen exchanging pleasantries. The on-ice official split them up and the game got underway.

For only nine seconds.

Maroon and Hathaway dropped the gloves with one another as did Jakub Lauko and Ross Colton.

We''ve got fireworks right off the bat ?



Maroon and Hathaway trading fists pic.twitter.com/SHKfd3YRjW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 25, 2023

Absolute MAYHEM off the opening draw at TD Garden#NHLBruins | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/9rnXFfgGfa — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 25, 2023

Hathaway and Maroon have a little history with one another this season. Back in November, while Hathaway was a member of the Washington Capitals, the two fought each other.