Brandon Nimmo Returns Saturday for Mets vs. Nationals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Brandon Nimmo is expected to play Saturday for the New York Mets, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Buck Showalter is planning on Brandon Nimmo?s return to the lineup tomorrow. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 24, 2023

This is excellent news for the Mets, who feared the worst after Nimmo had to leave the game early last Friday after tweaking his ankle during an awkward slide into second base.

This came just a few days after the team lost Edwin Diaz for the season due to a torn patellar tendon while celebrating a Team Puerto Rico victory during the World Baseball Classic. You can understand why Mets fans expected that Nimmo would need his leg amputated.

Nimmo had five at-bats without incident during a minor league game Thursday and had a triple. He should be the starting centerfielder for Opening Day when the Mets take on the Miami Marlins.