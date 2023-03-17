UConn Vs. Iona Live Stream: Watch March Madness Game Online, On TV

The Huskies' hunt for a title begins vs. Iona

The UConn men’s basketball team has legitimate national championship hopes, and the first NCAA Tournament obstacle in their way is Iona.

The Huskies and Gaels hit the dance floor Friday afternoon in a first-round matchup in the West Region from Albany, N.Y.

UConn, ranked 11th nationally, got into the tournament as an at-large bid following a 25-8 season that stalled in the Big East tournament semifinals in a two-point loss to No. 6 Marquette. Iona is dancing after a 27-7 season that culminated with a MAAC championship that punched their ticket to the tournament.

UConn is a comfy 9.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, -465 on the moneyline, with the total currently set at 140.5 between two teams that play solid defense.

Here’s how to watch UConn-Iona online and on TV Friday afternoon.

When: Friday, March 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
LIve stream: TBS

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
