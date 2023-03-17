Major League Soccer – Best Bets For Matchweek 4 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Major League Soccer is in full swing, with Matchweek 4 on the horizon. Three games in, and there haven’t been many big surprises so far. Both Conferences have their usual teams near the top of the table, and the league has started as expected.

That being said, the storylines are already developing in full force. St. Louis has a 3-0 record in the franchise’s first season. Atlanta United look to be back to their best selves after missing the playoffs last year. And Toronto FC already has trouble brewing with their Italian stars. This season is wide open, and truly anyone’s to win.

Despite that, I already have my eyes on a few teams I know will make a run this year. There is plenty of value to be found week in and week out in Major League Soccer.

Below are my best bets for matchday four.

All Odds Courtesy Of Fanduel Sportsbook

Seattle Sounders are another team that looks back to their old selves. They have a 2-1 record and have looked unbeatable at home. Take the Sounders on the ML at +115 against the reigning champs.

A bold prediction to be betting against Los Angeles FC, but the odds show you exactly why. Seattle is favored for a reason, as they are tough to beat. The Sounders have only lost once in their previous ten matches at home.

Furthermore, Seattle dominates LA when in front of their own fans. The Rave Green have won four of the past five meetings between these two teams at Lumen Field.

Seattle has already played two games at home, scoring six goals and only allowing one. With an injured LAFC coming to town, you can bet on Seattle to take the three points at +115.

Toronto FC are having problems both on and off the pitch at the moment. Despite being favored at home, they are in for a tough time against one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference. Take Inter Miami Draw No Bet at +164.

Inter Miami have two wins in their first three games despite playing some of the better teams in the league. They have only allowed one goal so far this season. Toronto, on the other hand, has struggled without a win so far.

The head-to-head record between these two sides clearly points in one direction. Inter Miami has beaten the Reds in five straight matches, including two wins at BMO Field. TFC have struggled to score against Miami, getting only two goals against them in that time.

Everything points to an easy win for Miami, but Toronto is still favored here. Taking the Draw No Bet allows you to cover yourself in case of a tie. At a juicy +164, it’s the best bet for this game, and I’ll keep betting against Toronto until the bookies take notice.

My last bet keeps you in Canada, where CF Montreal hosts Philadelphia Union. Take Under 2.5 Goals in this one at -102.

CF Montreal haven’t scored a goal yet through three games – and this will continue to be a trend throughout their season. With an inexperienced squad, they possess the most underwhelming offense in the league. Unfortunately, they are coming up against the Union, who had the best defense in Major League Soccer last season.

Philly, on the other hand, has struggled to score goals away from home. They have only two goals in their past five away games. Also, the Union just played in the CONCACAF Champions League during the week. They will have tired legs and look to win this by stifling Montreal’s attack rather than trying to outscore them.

With this match being at the Montreal Olympic Stadium, I expect a gritty low-scoring affair between these two. Take under 2.5 total goals at a spicy -102.