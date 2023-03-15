USA Vs. Colombia Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

The United States has a shot at clinching a quarterfinal spot in the 2023 World Baseball Classic against Colombia on Wednesday night in the final game of Pool C play.

During their last appearance, the United States mercy-ruled Canada with a shocking 12-1 victory to get them right back on track and over the .500 hump. That came following Mexico delivering one of the most jaw-dropping performances of the tournament, beating the United States, 11-5, on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Colombia has struggled. First, they couldn’t hold a three-run lead over Great Britain, who endured an early exit from the tournament. Then Canada shut them out, leading to a 12-5 scoring differential in Colombia’s last two games.

Right-hander Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the United States and Colombia will counter with southpaw Luis De Avila.

The United States is a 7.5-run favorite with a -6000 moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch the USA-Colombia WBC game online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 10 p.m.

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX