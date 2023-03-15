Bruins’ Jakub Lauko Has Hilarious Response To Turnstile Recall Notices

The Boston Bruins have recalled and reassigned Jakub Lauko to and from Providence so many times in the past four days that the forward probably has experienced whiplash.

Lauko doesn’t seem to be affected by the transactions, though, and he had fun with the news by tweeting a well-known GIF featuring Homer Simpson’s father.

According to the current collective bargaining agreement. between the NHL Players Association and the NHL, clubs “may exercise four regular recalls” following the trade deadline.

However, regular recalls exclude instances when a team needs to bring up a player due to injury, which becomes an “emergency basis.” Under the CBA, the player recalled under as an emergency basis must be returned immediately following the conclusion of a game but can then be recalled in time for the next game.

Lauko has been recalled on an emergency basis due to the injuries of Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he planned to use Lauko during the five-game road trip Boston is on, but Lauko has yet to crack the line up.