USA Vs. Venezuela Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

USA and Venezuela meet in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday night.

The United States finished 3-1 during pool play, which wasn’t enough to run away with the crown in Pool C, courtesy of Team Mexico. Yet, as they escaped unscathed, Team USA is back in contention for a repeat of their 2017 WBC title, hoping to become just the second team — first since Japan — to win multiple tournament championships.

Venezuela on the other hand took care of business with ease during pool play. They finished 4-0, which made them the only other team — also besides Japan — to go undefeated against pool competition this year. Venezuela outscored opponents 9-2 in its last two games, while the United States barely escaped what would’ve been the biggest tournament upset, against Colombia, to punch a ticket to the quarterfinal.

Right-hander Lance Lynn will take the mound for the United States. and Venezuela will counter with southpaw Martín Pérez.

Team USA is a 1.5-run favorite with a -138 moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The winner will advance to take on Cuba with a championship round appearance on the line.

Here’s how to watch the USA-Venezuela WBC game online and on TV:

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX