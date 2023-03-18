Bruins Notes: Boston Came In With ‘Hunter’s Mentality’ Vs. Wild

The Bruins entered Xcel Energy Center in unfamiliar territory as Boston attempted to end the Wild’s hot streak.

Boston ended Minnesota’s franchise-record 14-game points streak Saturday with a 5-2 win. It was a thrilling contest that featured the Black and Gold controlling possession to hold off Minnesota’s offense, and head coach Jim Montgomery and the B’s video team came through with two successful challenges that nullified two Wild goals.

“I could tell right away from the first five minutes, every line was skating, our D-men were jumping. So I knew we were gonna have a lot of pace, and I knew we were gonna make a lot of plays,” Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “And I just liked the fact that we played good 60 minutes, and credit to our video coaches, got two good calls there.”

Minnesota has lost nine consecutive challenges after Saturday, and the Bruins improved to five-of-five on challenges this season, which shows Boston has been getting down throughout the organization.

The top line stepped up against the hottest team in the league. Brad Marchand had the 62nd three-point game of his career with three assists on the afternoon. David Pastrnak also got it done on the power play as part of a full team effort.

“I think both of them were really good tonight,” Montgomery said. “And I think anytime the puck goes in the net — we got one on the powerplay, and (Patrice Bergeron’s) line with Marchy and (Jake DeBrusk), I thought they led us all night long that way. And then for us to have the shoe on the other foot and be able to come in here, team riding a 14-game points streak, we had a little bit of a hunter’s mentality of wanting to end the streak.”

“It was a good test for us,” Marchand told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz on the network’s postgame coverage. “They’ve been playing really well, lately, and we haven’t had many games lately where we’ve played our way and played consistently through 60 minutes. Thought we did a really good job of that. We didn’t really have any big letdowns at all throughout the game, and when we had to come up big, we did. And we just kind of kept pushing, and that’s why we’ve been good all year.”