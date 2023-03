The Boston Bruins have secured eight more years of Pasta.

The Black and Gold announced David Pastrnak’s contract extension on Thursday before the Bruins hit the ice at TD Garden after returning from an undefeated road trip.

Pastrnak has been ranked amongst the league leaders in goals and scoring for most of the season, with 42 goals so far this year.

