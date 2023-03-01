How Bill Belichick Surprised This NFL Draft Prospect At Shrine Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — “Just different.”

These days, that’s a high compliment in the sporting world, as it basically means someone is uniquely great at something. And NFL draft prospect Tyrus Wheat used it multiple times while describing Bill Belichick on Wednesday.

Wheat, a linebacker out of Mississippi State, worked with Belichick and other Patriots coaches at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. New England coaches reportedly were “enamored” with him throughout a busy week in Las Vegas.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Wheat was asked whether Belichick surprised him during their interactions at the Shrine Bowl.

“He really decided to coach,” Wheat said. “Like a head coach. He was coaching us and scouting on the field. Just different than I’ve seen a head coach do. Coaching everybody, the defense, offense, QBs, D-line, O-line. Just different. Different.”

Wheat is viewed as a potential Day 3 pick who could go undrafted. At 6-foot-2 and 269 pounds, Wheat is a bit small for a defensive end and might not have enough athleticism to play outside linebacker. He finished with 53 tackles and six sacks this season in 12 games for the Bulldogs.

Nevertheless, Patriots coaches apparently liked what they saw from him, and the feeling is mutual.