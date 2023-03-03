Why Bryce Young Expects Bill O’Brien To Excel In Patriots Return

INDIANAPOLIS — Whenever you ask someone about Bill O’Brien returning to the Patriots, they almost always predict great things for New England and its new offensive play-caller.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said as much while speaking to reporters Tuesday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. So did Houston Texans executive Nick Caserio during a conversation with NESN.com.

Bryce Young joined that list Friday morning.

Considered the top quarterback available in April’s NFL draft, Young spent two seasons at Alabama with O’Brien, who was calling offensive plays for the Crimson Tide offense. Obviously, Young accomplished great things in O’Brien’s offense.

We caught up with Young at the combine and asked him about O’Brien becoming the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator.

“I loved OB,” he told NESN.com on Friday morning. “They’re getting a great play-caller, great football mind. He helped me a lot to develop and grow and really come into my own. He helped me in a lot more ways than people know. So, I love OB. Definitely, I know he’s gonna do great things up there.”

During a separate press conference, Young revealed that New England quarterback Mac Jones had been advising him during the pre-draft process. Young and Jones competed for Alabama’s starting quarterback job in 2020, with Jones eventually prevailing.