5 Bold Predictions as NFL Free Agency Approaches by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

We’re amidst the NFL combine with free agency and the draft quickly approaching, so here are five bold predictions we’re making as the NFL is in for an eventful spring.Contracts of Herbert, Burrow, and Hurts Surpass $1 Billion

We’re in the well-known era of quarterback contract values getting higher and higher year after year. Every quarterback up for an extension sets the market like Mahomes did years back and Deshaun Watson last offseason. A trio of the league’s best quarterbacks, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts, are all expected to sign contract extensions that will break the market this offseason. They’ll all combine for a billion dollars, setting the market for the next wave of young QBs looking to get paid. For each quarterback’s general manager, the offseason winner might just be who signs their quarterback first, as each of the three deals will only get bigger, with each guy wanting more than the previous.

Daniel Jones, $45 million, what planet is this? The New York Daily News is reporting that the Giants’ quarterback brass is asking for north of $45 million per year in his contract. If he’s worth $45 million, what kind of bargaining power does that hand Herbert, Burrow, and Hurts? Too much for the likes of NFL general managers. At the same time, though, what will the Giants do? They can’t lose him. Jones won’t play for what his market value might suggest, and it will end up costing the Giants Saquon Barkley, who is set to be a free agent.

The Colts’ difficulties in finding a quarterback have been painful to watch. Carson Wentz stunk, and Matt Ryan reeked arguably worse, with no one in the wings. Indy just hired a bright offensive mind in Shane Steichen, who shares great responsibility in Jalen Hurts’ development and success, so what better way to make your new hire work than get him a quarterback? Owner Jim Irsay spoke in a press conference about “the Alabama guy not looking bad,” and he’ll go get him to get his franchise in the right direction finally.

Ezekiel Elliott’s time in Dallas appears to be up with his looming release, and Tony Pollard is set to hit the free-agent market. The only way to keep Pollard around could be on the franchise tag, as he’ll be highly sought after on the open market. We see Dallas cutting bait, using that money elsewhere, drafting a running back for cheap, and starting from scratch. You already know Jerry Jones is salivating at the idea of getting a star on the helmet of Bijan Robinson.

Speculation has run rampant about DeAndre Hopkins’s expected send-off from the Arizona Cardinals after an unsuccessful three-year stint. We see him reuniting with former quarterback Deshaun Watson up in Cleveland, creating a pretty exciting trio between Watson, Hopkins, and Amari Cooper. With it being well known of Hopkins’s availability, Cleveland already has gone all in, so they might as well reunite their highly-priced quarterback with the wide receiver who brought him the most success.