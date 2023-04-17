Alex Cora Has Comical Thought Before Red Sox Face Shohei Ohtani

Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox enter Monday morning’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels in hopes of completing a four-game sweep on Patriots’ Day.

However, given that Boston will have to face superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound and at the plate, that will be no easy task.

When meeting with reporters prior to Monday’s first pitch, Cora offered a humorous response when asked about facing Ohtani.

“Hopefully he’s not a morning person,” Cora told reporters, per the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Ohtani is 2-0 in three appearances this season. He’s compiled an impeccable 0.47 ERA in 19 innings with 24 strikeouts and 12 walks.

The Angels phenom also will bat second in LA’s lineup, taking over as the designated hitter after his day on the mound is completed.

The Red Sox and Angels will take the field with first pitch scheduled for 11:10 a.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.