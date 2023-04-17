Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Brayan Bello Makes Debut Opposite Shohei Ohtani

The Red Sox are looking to sweep the Angels on Monday in the annual Patriots’ Day morning matinee, but they have quite the challenge in front of them.

Los Angeles will look to avoid the four-game sweep by sending Shohei Ohtani to the mound for the 11:10 a.m. ET first pitch. The Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello, who’s making his first start of the season after being activated from the injured list.

Ohtani has been nearly unhittable this season. He has allowed just one earned run in 19 innings of work while striking out 24. He’ll face a Red Sox lineup that won’t include Justin Turner or Alex Verdugo, as they’re both down with Raimel Tapia hitting leadoff and playing right field, while Triston Casas gets the start at first base. Masataka Yoshida is again in the lineup, and he’ll serve as the designated hitter against his countryman.

Jarren Duran, recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Monday morning, will play center field for the Sox.

Bello gets a bit of a break in his first start of the season. Mike Trout will get the day off for the Halos, as will Anthony Rendon.

Here are the lineups for both clubs ahead of the 11:10 a.m. ET first pitch with pregame coverage beginning on NESN at 10 a.m.

RED SOX (8-8)

Raimel Tapia, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Jarren Duran, CF