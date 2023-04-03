Bobby Dalbec Looks To Add New Position To Résumé In Triple-A

Even though Bobby Dalbec was left off the Opening Day roster of the Boston Red Sox, he impressed with his defensive versatility during spring training.

The 27-year-old is displaying more of the same to start the season with Triple-A Worcester, starting a game each at first base, shortstop and third base. But Dalbec’s defensive range could be stretched even further now.

There are plans in the works for Dalbec to try his hand at playing the corner outfield spots as he attempts to get back to the big leagues.

“For right now, he’ll play mostly in the infield, but I told him, for the time being, when you’re done in the infield and you’re feeling good, get out and shag some fly balls at the corner outfield spots,” Worcester manager Chad Tracy told MassLive’s Katie Morrison-O’Day. “We’re trying to maximize his ability so he’s able to play different spots. For now we’ll toy with him getting reps and getting balls off the bat and getting used to reads in the corner, and we’ll see where it’s at as far as games there.”

Dalbec doesn’t see himself patrolling the outfield anytime soon, but is willing to take on playing yet another position.

“I don’t think I’m quite ready for games out there, but I still want to make that available,” Dalbec told Morrison-O’Day. “Whatever the team is comfortable with me doing.”

Dalbec, who has just one hit in nine at-bats to begin his campaign, doesn’t mind straying away from first base, where he primarily played his first three seasons thus far with the Red Sox. The 6-foot-4, 227-pounder certainly feels he has what it takes to be positioned elsewhere on the diamond.