Al Horford Vouches For Celtics Teammate To Win First Team All-Defense

Al Horford believes it’s time for one Boston Celtics teammate to receive his flowers for how he’s impacted the team throughout the season.

Celtics guard Derrick White has taken a major leap during his second year with the team, most notably on the defensive end.

White’s already denied 73 shot attempts from opponents, which surpassed his previous career-high mark of 56. He’s ranked 28th for total blocks per game (0.9) this season and second in that category among all guards.

Not to mention, White’s also done so while standing at 6-foot-4.

“I personally think he’s probably First Team All-Defense already,” Horford said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “… And it’s one of those things we can’t get caught up in names and reputations over the years. Focus on this year. Focus on what he’s done, on the success of our team. He’s a big part of that. There’s no argument.

“It’s very impressive. His instincts, how hard he plays. He’s really working hard out there. He’s trying to play the right way. He’s doing the right things and it’s very clear. I don’t have to oversell it.”

White’s defensive initiative on the floor isn’t just benefiting his personal accolades. The 28-year-old’s ability to hang with players of his size and larger, while contesting shot attempts around the court has proven to be an efficient and key contribution to the C’s too.