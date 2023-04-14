Bruins’ 2022-23 Season On NESN Hits Highest Household Impressions Since 2014-15

NESN’s coverage of the record-breaking 2022-23 Boston Bruins season experienced the highest average Household (HH) viewership since the 2014-15 season, with an average HH impression of 97,120.

The average HH impression marks a 49% increase over the 2021-22 season. With one day left in the regular season, the Bruins are on pace to have the highest average HH impression in the NHL.

NESN grew key demographics in 69 total games, including:

The Women 25-54 (W25-54) demographic grew 66% versus last season

The Adult 25-54 (A25-54) demographic grew 30% versus last season

The Adult 18-34 (A18-34) demographic grew 29% versus last season

Tuesday, April 11, marked NESN’s largest streaming audience on NESN 360 to date, as the Bruins beat the NHL points record, defeating the Washington Capitals. The game broadcast was also NESN’s highest-viewed matchup of the 2022-23 season. The game earned a 5.62 HH rating and nearly 146,000 HH impressions, marking NESN’s most viewed Bruins game since 2017-18.

Over 1.1 million Bostonians watched Boston Bruins hockey on NESN this season.

Streaming viewership on NESN 360, inclusive of TVE and direct subscribers, also experienced significant growth throughout the season. Average viewers per Bruins game more than doubled since October and average total minutes streamed per Bruins game increased 46% from January to April.