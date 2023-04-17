Bruins Fans Will Love This Intense Hype Video Before Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins begin their 2023 postseason Monday night as they host the Florida Panthers and TD Garden, and the organization clearly wants to make sure fans are ready for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Given the Bruins released an intense hype video some 11 hours before puck drop on the morning of Marathon Monday, well, we’re assuming they got their point across.

Check out the video here.

This city, this team, this season…



It's Something Special. pic.twitter.com/FcguSO84h3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2023

The top-seeded Bruins, who concluded the regular season with the most points and wins in NHL history, will host the Panthers with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN, after an hour of pregame coverage.

