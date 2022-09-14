Hampus Lindholm Embracing Expanded Role On Bruins Blue Line

NESN Logo Sign In

Hampus Lindholm will play his first full season with the Bruins this year after getting traded to Boston by the Anaheim Ducks ahead of last year’s NHL trade deadline.

And he will be called upon to skate extra minutes.

The Bruins defenseman likely will see his ice time increased with both Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk sidelined to start the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgeries in the offseason.

“It’s a position I’ve been in my whole career. I’ve been fortunate to play big minutes in Anaheim and take responsibility. It’s nothing I’m new to,” Lindholm told reporters this week at captains’ practice, per the Bruins. “When we can have Charlie in the lineup, we’re a better team. Hopefully he can get back here soon. We’ve got a lot of good guys in this locker room that can step it up.

“If you want to be a winning team, you need everybody to contribute. I think that’s something that comes easily. I think I’m a guy that leads more with the way I’m playing. Just excited about playing the season.”

It’s a bit of a fresh start for Lindholm, who was limited to just 10 games in the regular season due to a lower-body injury before suffering another injury in the Stanley Cup playoffs that forced him to miss three games. The D-man, who spent his first eight NHL seasons on the West Coast, thinks the Bruins represent a style of hockey that fits him better.

“It’s always nice to start from the ground here, some new pieces in here, coaches, I think it’s going to be a nice start for everyone to get a little fresh air in here,” Lindholm told reporters. “Just coming over here, east coast hockey is a little different. Personally, I think it fits me. I’m really excited about the next coming years here. I’m really going to be able to show my true self and what kind of player I can be.”