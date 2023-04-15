Bruins’ Nick Foligno Hopeful He Made Enough Threats To Play In Game 1

The Bruins are getting healthy at the perfect time.

Boston was without Nick Foligno and Derek Forbort for the final few months of the season. The Black and Gold also lost Taylor Hall for a portion of the second half of the year before returning earlier this month. But Foligno and Forbort have been practicing with regular contact sweaters of late and Foligno made it clear he was “shooting for” Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series with the Florida Panthers to be ready.

“I’m gonna try my hardest and probably throw some threats at people if not,” Foligno told reporters April 8.

Well, it appears he got his point across.

“I think I’ve made all the threats I need to make to everybody,” Foligno told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, per Boston.com’s Conor Ryan. “So hopefully that did the trick and I’ll be back for Game 1.”

If Foligno is indeed healthy enough to return to the lineup, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will have a tough decision to make about who to sit. Boston has a slew of depth up and down the lineup, but the only downfall of that is that good players will be wearing suits instead of suiting up.

We’ll know about the Game 1 lineup come Monday when the Bruins drop the puck to open the series with the Panthers at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.