Bruins’ Linus Ullmark ‘Happy’ About One Aspect Of Game 4 Incident

Linus Ullmark uncharacteristically lost his cool Sunday afternoon, but the Bruins didn’t suffer from the goaltender’s actions.

With a little over three minutes to play in Boston’s Game 4 win over Florida at FLA Live Arena, Ullmark capped off a heated sequence between the first-round opponents when he tried to fight Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk. Ullmark received a game misconduct as a result of the ordeal, and Jeremy Swayman finished the contest in between the pipes without allowing a goal.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Ullmark stressed that physical extracurriculars aren’t something he’s actively seeking out. However, there was one reason why the veteran minder was pleased once the dust settled Sunday.

“I had no idea I got it until after the game. I don’t know what I got it from,” Ullmark told reporters, per a team-provided video. “I just know I got it, but I don’t know what the actual call was for — if it was because I dropped the gloves. That, I don’t really care about. I’m just happy that it wasn’t a two-minute penalty that ended up being a power play or stuff like that. (I) never want to be a cause of that sort of stuff.”

One has to imagine Ullmark will keep his gloves and helmet on Wednesday night when the Bruins host the Panthers for Game 5. If Boston prevails at TD Garden, Ullmark will advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in his NHL career.