NFL Rumors: Dolphins Might Trade For Top-End Running Back

The AFC East could be one of the toughest divisions in the 2023 NFL season, which is why one of the teams might continue their aggressive win-now approach.

The New York Jets reportedly completed their trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. The Buffalo Bills remain the favorite to win the division, and they could get more fire power if they trade for DeAndre Hopkins.

That leaves the Patriots and Miami Dolphins outside of the top two seeking ways to improve and keep up with a loaded division. New England signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki for Bill O’Brien’s offense in hopes that will be enough to help out Mac Jones in his third season.

The Dolphins traded for Bradley Chubb last season, but Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries forced him out of their wild-card round game against the Bills. The 25-year-old admitted he considered retirement, but he chose to play his fourth season after long internal reflection.

Miami added Jalen Ramsey and hired Vic Fangio this offseason, but it hasn’t done much with its offense, outside of hoping Tom Brady unretires for a second time and joins the Dolphins. However, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle proved to be one of the top wide receiver tandems last season. That inaction could change depending on how the 2023 NFL Draft plays out.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Wednesday highlighted veteran players who could be moved during the draft Thursday. One of those players was Dalvin Cook. The Minnesota Vikings running back has $2 million guaranteed in 2023, but the final two years of his contract are no guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.

Graziano reported there is belief “Miami could get aggressive there if (Cook) becomes available because the Vikings have drafted another running back.”