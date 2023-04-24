Who’d Win Linus Ullmark-Matthew Tkachuk Fight? Odds For Hypothetical Bout The Bruins goaltender would be the underdog, according to a Las Vegas bookmaker by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark and Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk were prevented from a true scrap in the final minutes of Sunday’s Game 4 at FLA Live Arena.

But given the way Ullmark shed both his blocker and his mitt, followed by his helmet, it was clear the Vezina Trophy favorite wasn’t going to shy away from the chaos-seeking Florida Man. Tkachuk instigated the third-period tussle with Ullmark, throwing a left at Ullmark’s mask after already having been taken to the ground by Black and Gold defensemen, which followed Tkachuk’s initial (and unfriendly) stickwork.

It became clear Ullmark’s teammates and Bruins fans wouldn’t soon forget the fire he showed in that moment. Perhaps it even prompted some to think how the bout might have played out should NHL officials not have stepped in before either could throw a non-gloved fist at the other.

It begs the question: Who would win a fight between Ullmark and Tkachuk?

Duane Colucci, the Race and Sports manager at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, told NESN he would have to view Tkachuk as the betting favorite in the hypothetical fight. On the betting board, Colucci shared he would list Tkachuk as the -130 favorite, but Ullmark’s plus-money price (+110) nevertheless indicates a win would be attainable.

“Tkachuk would be a small favorite,” Colucci told NESN. “He’s more experienced at scrapping and he can take a punch.”

The idea of experience was something Bruins forward-turned-handicapper Brad Marchand joked about after the game, too. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Tkachuk has been in 17 fights during his seven NHL seasons, three during his first campaign with the Panthers, per HockeyFights.com. The website, however, has Tkachuk’s opponents winning in each of the three bouts this season with Tkachuk’s last win coming during the 2021-22 regular season against Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl.

Marchand, though, questioned how Ullmark’s size and reach might work against Tkachuk. Ullmark stands at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds while Tkachuk is 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds. And Ullmark, as he’s shown Tkachuk throughout the Stanley Cup playoff series, has the quick hands in case he was to get in close.

“Maybe one day we’ll get to see,” Marchand told reporters.

Yes, perhaps one day we will.