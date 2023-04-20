Could Jim Montgomery’s Praise Of Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk Hint Game 3 Elevation?

Jim Montgomery hinted the Boston Bruins could make tweaks to the lineup before Game 3 of their Stanley Cup playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

And while Montgomery didn’t share any specific changes immediately after Wednesday’s 6-3 loss in Game 2, or even when he spoke with reporters Thursday before leaving for Florida, Boston’s bench boss acknowledged one player who could “benefit” the group.

Perhaps Montgomery’s sentiments of Bruins blue liner Matt Grzelcyk, who has worn a suit for Games 1 and 2 rather than a Black and Gold sweater, indicates his elevation for Game 3.

“I think transition hockey and then the one part of Grizzy’s game that’s very underrated is how he kills plays before they end up in our own end,” Montgomery told reporters Thursday when asked what Grzelcyk, specifically, could provide the group, per the team.

“His great feet, angles, and his ability to gap-up on people force turnovers or maintain pucks in the offensive zone or three-quarter ice, which really allows us to get to our game,” Montgomery continued. “So those are areas that he I think can really benefit us.”

Arguably Boston’s biggest area for improvement is breaking the puck out of their own end with Florida’s forecheck proving a challenge through two games. It’s caused the Bruins to turn the puck over in their own end a ton, and Panthers have scored three of their six non-empty net goals off Boston turnovers. Specifically, a Dmitry Orlov turnover led to a Florida goal in Game 1 while miscues by Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy led to goals in Game 2.

The skillset of Grzelcyk, who is arguably Boston’s best skater and puck mover on the back end, was especially missed in Game 2. Boston had 15 giveaways.