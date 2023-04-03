Bruins Star David Pastrnak Earns NHL Honor After Impressive Stretch

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak has been recognized by the National Hockey League following yet another impressive week for the league-leading Black and Gold.

Pastrnak on Monday was named the NHL’s Third Star after scoring five goals with one assist as the Bruins clinched the Presidents’ Trophy and the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bruins winger netted a hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday before providing an assist in Boston’s shootout win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. He also scored against the Nashville Predators on March 28 and an overtime winner against Columbus Blue Jackets on March 30.

Pastrnak has played in 77 games this season and recorded a career-high 56 goals and 47 assists for 103 points. His goal total ranks second in the NHL behind only Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid while his point total ranks fourth in the league.

Pastrnak and the Bruins return to action Thursday as Boston hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.