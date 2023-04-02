Bruins Notes: Win Over Blues ‘Sums Up’ Boston’s Historic Season

The Boston Bruins have sat comfortably as the best team in the NHL throughout their 2022-23 season.

Despite any challenge in place, whether on or off-ice, the Black and Gold have remained poised and continue to display a refusal of falling off track with Boston’s greater goal in place — the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This remained evident during Sunday’s electric 4-3 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues, which like many matchups the Bruins have successfully conquered this season, had a gritty playoff feel attached to it.

The contest featured a blown 3-0 lead and a scoreless overtime period, which positioned the game-deciding heroics of Charlie Coyle — who netted Boston’s shootout goal, and Linus Ullmark — who saved a convincing St. Louis redemption attempt to send the game into a final score.

“It’s been pretty electric, to be honest. It’s been crazy,” Jake DeBrusk said, as seen on TNT’s postgame coverage. “It’s one of those things that there’s a lot of question marks going into our team beginning of the year. A lot of naysayers and we had some big injuries obviously. But we just try to grow as a group and try to get those guys back on board going full swing. Hitting 60 wins tonight, that just sums up how good our team truly is.”

The B’s would’ve never had the chance to seal the deal in a shootout, had it not been for the pivotal goals from Oskar Steen — his first of the season — and Tyler Bertuzzi. Both led Boston’s two-goal charge in the second period, which gave the team a commanding 3-0 with 25 seconds left before the final frame.

“I’ve never really been a part of a group like this,” DeBrusk said. “We just continue to grow and find ways to win.”