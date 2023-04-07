Celtics Enter Meaningless Raptors Matchup With Depleted Rotation

The Boston Celtics have nothing to gain and everything to lose in their Friday night matchup with the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

That’s why they’re playing it extremely safe on the injury front.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla announced Friday that Marcus Smart (left-side neck spasms) and Malcolm Brogdon (low-back pain) would join Jaylen Brown (right finger laceration) on the bench for Boston’s penultimate game of the season.

#NEBHInjuryReport Joe Mazzulla announces that Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are OUT tonight. Derrick White will be active. https://t.co/lMpyzicd0e — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2023

The Celtics, of course, are locked into the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed, meaning a win or loss would not have an effect on their postseason placement.

Brown will miss the remainder of the regular season after slicing his hand open on a glass vase. The cut required five stitches, according to the man himself.

Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches. Said he?s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he?s pissed. pic.twitter.com/JMVYnwGgtN — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 7, 2023

Smart will miss his second straight game with neck spasms. Though it isn’t an injury that is expected to sideline Smart for the postseason, Mazzulla told reporters it looks like it’s still hurting the 29-year-old despite him getting treatment, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.