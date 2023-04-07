Padres’ Xander Bogaerts Sends Message To ‘Great’ Red Sox Fans

Xander Bogaerts isn’t wearing a Red Sox uniform any longer, but he’s still taking the time to show love for Boston.

After spending the first 10 years of his big league career with the Red Sox, Bogaerts departed this past offseason to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. The four-time All-Star has fared well during his early days in San Diego, slashing .360/.433/.840 with three home runs and seven RBIs across seven games.

He’s still taking time to let his admiration be known for Red Sox Nation, however.

“I wish you guys nothing but the best this year,” Bogaerts said, per a Twitter video posted by Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I know you guys have a new squad — new faces, still a lot of guys that (have been) there for a while. I wish you nothing but the best. To the fan base, you guys are great. You welcomed me in my tough times and my good times. All the best, again.”

Bogaerts has been quite honest regarding his departure from Boston but has maintained there is no ill-will on his side of the fence.

The two-time World Series champion experienced lots of highs with the Red Sox, but his final season was not one of them. Boston finished dead last in the American League East, going 78-84. As the team was plagued with nonstop injuries, it became apparent early that things wouldn’t have a storybook ending.

That often is the case in professional sports, but in the case of Bogaerts and Boston, it seems the love will never fade.