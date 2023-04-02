Everyone Had Same Reaction To Unreal San Diego State Buzzer-Beater

Lamont Butler has the clutch gene

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler put nearly everyone in a state of shock and disbelief Saturday night.

Butler buried a buzzer-beating jumper at NRG Stadium in Houston to complete a 14-point, second-half comeback for the Aztecs against Florida Atlantic University, which lifted San Diego State to a 71-70 victory and punched its ticket to Monday’s national title game.

You can watch the pulse-pounding moment here:

The last-second shot sent those who witnessed it into a state of delirium. Aztecs fans in the building, TNT commentator Charles Barkley and even those at Petco Park in San Diego in attendance for a Padres game that saw the final play on the jumbotron couldn’t believe what they just saw.

Even players on the Miami Hurricanes, who were playing in the second national semifinal against UConn, got a glimpse of the Butler’s game-winning shot from the tunnel and were stunned.

It was an incredible play by Butler and the reaction to it sure was fitting.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
